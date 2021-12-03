Jerseys for Jackson: Social media explodes with support for Waukesha boy

article

Support for a social media campaign honoring an 8-year-old boy killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade has been nothing short of astounding.

Young Jackson Sparks was walking in the parade with his baseball team, the Waukesha Blazers, when he was hit by the suspect's SUV on Sunday, Nov. 21. He died two days later.

From Sparks' elementary school to around the nation, many have rallied around the Sparks Family. On Friday, Dec. 3, everyone was encouraged to wear baseball jerseys to show their support – and the "Jerseys for Jackson" campaign started by Greendale native Todd Ahrens went viral.

Todd Ahrens

A public visitation was held Thursday evening, Dec. 2 – followed by a funeral. The 8-year-old was to be buried in a private service Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Waukesha Blazers memorial. The team has outlined how it will use the memorial funds raised in Sparks' honor: medical bills, mental health, a scholarship fund, player sponsorship, and a parade victim memorial.