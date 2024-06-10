Jelli's Market: Farm fresh strawberry picking and so much more

Jelli's Market in Helenville, Jefferson County, is the perfect place to pick fresh strawberries this season.

But that's not all! They also offer plenty of other fresh produce, meat, baked goods, and flowers.

On top of that, Jelli's Market practices sustainable agriculture. FOX6 profiled the farm on Earth Day last April.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by to learn more.

.