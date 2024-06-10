Jelli's Market: Farm fresh strawberry picking and so much more

Picking strawberries at Jelli's Market
Strawberry season in Wisconsin has officially started and the family behind Jelli’s Market in Helenville is ready for you to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Brian Kramp is seeing why a drive out to this family farm is so delicious.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - Jelli's Market in Helenville, Jefferson County, is the perfect place to pick fresh strawberries this season.
But that's not all! They also offer plenty of other fresh produce, meat, baked goods, and flowers.
On top of that, Jelli's Market practices sustainable agriculture. FOX6 profiled the farm on Earth Day last April.
FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by to learn more.
No business can succeed without the dedication of the people who work for it and one local family knows how blessed they are to have a wonderful core of exceptional employees. Brian Kramp is seeing how Jelli’s Market can keep their operation going year after year.
