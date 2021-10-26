Jefferson County OWI, California man arrested

article

A California man was arrested late Saturday night, Oct. 23 for operating while intoxicated (OWI) in Jefferson County.

If convicted, it would be the 48-year-old's fourth OWI offense.

Around 11:45 p.m. that night, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop of the man's vehicle, which has been reported for erratic driving on Interstate 94 near State Highway 89.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The trooper observed signs of impairment from the driver, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol, and determined the Simi Valley, California resident was under the influence.

An evidentiary blood draw was obtained, and the subject was turned over to the Jefferson County Jail without incident.

The man has been charged with felony OWI and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He made an initial court appearance on Oct. 26.