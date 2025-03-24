Jefferson County OWI arrest, 8th offense; driver from Chicago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Chicago resident was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post on Sunday evening, March 23 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 8th offense.
OWI arrest
What we know:
A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle around 5:20 p.m. for defective brake lights and revoked vehicle registration on HWY 26 at I-94 in Jefferson County.
Upon approach, the trooper observed indicators of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were performed, and the driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, 8th offense.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and the subject was booked in at the Jefferson County Jail.
What's next:
The subject will be charged with OWI (8th Offense), operating after revocation license and registration, and no insurance.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region Waukesha Post.