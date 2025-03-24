Jefferson County OWI arrest, 8th offense; driver from Chicago

article

A Chicago resident was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post on Sunday evening, March 23 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 8th offense.

OWI arrest

What we know:

A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle around 5:20 p.m. for defective brake lights and revoked vehicle registration on HWY 26 at I-94 in Jefferson County.

Upon approach, the trooper observed indicators of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were performed, and the driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, 8th offense.

The driver was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and the subject was booked in at the Jefferson County Jail.

What's next:

The subject will be charged with OWI (8th Offense), operating after revocation license and registration, and no insurance.