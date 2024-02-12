Jefferson County OWI arrest; 4-year-old boy in vehicle

article

A 25-year-old Watertown woman was arrested early Monday morning, Feb. 12, in Jefferson County for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

The arrest happened after a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol spotted a disabled vehicle parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights activated on Highway 89 and North Shore Road in Jefferson County.

Upon first approach to the vehicle, the trooper observed a four-year-old boy in the back seat, sitting next to empty alcohol containers. While speaking with the driver, the trooper detected the odor of intoxicating beverages emanating from within the vehicle and observed signs of impairment.

Following standardized field sobriety tests, the woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense, with a passenger under 16 years of age.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver submitted a chemical test of her breath before being booked into the Jefferson County jail.

Citations were issued for operating while intoxicated, 1st offense, with a passenger under 16 years of age, operating without a valid driver's license, 1st offense, and possession of open intoxicants.