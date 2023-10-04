Jefferson County homicide, arson; bodycam released from 2020

Body camera video shows a Jefferson County deputy being shot at – and a home going up in flames – in June 2020.

A husband and wife were shot dead. As far as law enforcement is aware, the man accused is still on the run.

A Jefferson County deputy was called to the town of Sumner home for a reported break-in on June 16, 2020. Video shows he moved quickly back to his SUV to call in "595" before a gunshot was heard.

"Shots fired at the residence, shots fired," the deputy is heard saying in the bodycam video.

Two more gunshots followed, and the deputy crouched behind his SUV for cover. About a minute passed as the deputy made a run for the road and returned fire toward an upper window of the home. More gunshots came as the deputy tried to cross the road and stumbled to the ground, eventually crawling into the ditch – and calling in what he'd found.

Bodycam from Jefferson County shooting, arson (June 2020)

"I have a female laying down next to the vehicle. One male in the back, not involved," the deputy said.

Victims Jim and Nedra Lemke were Anderson's brother-in-law and sister. The Lemkes had reported the break-in at Nedra's parents home. About ten minutes later, the deputy made a run for it as another deputy rolled up.

Kevin Anderson; Nedra and Jim Lemke

Smoke began to billow from the home, which was ultimately reduced to rubble. Investigators said human remains were not found.

Ten days later, prosecutors charged the then 62-year-old Anderson with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, arson and gun charges. The motive is believed to be a dispute over Anderson's inheritance.

Anderson has not been found, and the criminal case remains dormant. If you see Anderson, do not approach him; contact law enforcement immediately.