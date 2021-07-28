Jefferson County home explosion; neighbors work to re-secure property

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 28 released additional information on the home explosion that happened on West Water Street in the Town of Rome on Tuesday afternoon, July 27.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene moments after the explosion shortly before 2 p.m. Officials said the debris field from the explosion was roughly a full city block in Rome, a town of around 700 people that sits west of Sullivan.

Initial callers stated that the house had been completely destroyed in the explosion, that the smell of natural gas could be detected, and that flames were coming from the home's debris field.

First arriving units set up an evacuation of the immediate area of adjacent residents and conducted a canvas of the adjacent homes for any other possible injured individuals.

Other homes adjacent to the incident location received structural damage in the form of broken windows, impact marks to the side of their homes, and debris located within their yards.

We Energies crews were dispatched to the scene and disconnected the gas and electricity for the residence. Once that was done, firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire.

Once the flames were knocked down over a dozen responding agencies, firefighters searched the home and found the victim inside. Authorities said he was the only person home at the time. The victim has been identified as a retired Jefferson County firefighter.

The Wisconsin DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, which serves as the State Fire Marshal, took over the investigation Tuesday evening to assess what provided the spark that caused the home to explode.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has established extra patrol coverage in the area for the next week as property owners work to re-secure their property.