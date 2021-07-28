Contour Airlines: MKE to Indianapolis, Pittsburgh nonstop service begins in October

article

Contour Airlines has announced that it will begin nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to both Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) on October 12, 2021.

Service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Indianapolis International Airport will operate daily, while service to Pittsburgh International Airport will operate daily except Saturdays. Tickets are available for purchase now at contourairlines.com and all major travel websites. Introductory fares begin at just $99 each way.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Indianapolis and Pittsburgh are both strategically important business destinations to the Milwaukee community. As business travel resumes, we know that travelers will appreciate the speed, comfort, and convenience of nonstop service," said Matt Chaifetz, Chief Executive Officer of Contour.