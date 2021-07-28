Expand / Collapse search

Next Door hosting COVID vaccination clinics

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Next Door is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in July and August in partnership with Hayat Pharmacy and Medical College of Wisconsin. 

A schedule and additional details are below:

  • July 28: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • August 4: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • August 25: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Location: 5310 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53216. 

No appointments are necessary. All three vaccines are available. 

Transportation is available – Call (414) 881-7048 for a ride. The outreach team will be available to answer questions and address concerns.

These clinics are part of Next Door’s COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Team - launched this summer as part of a grant program with Medical College of Wisconsin.

