Jefferson County fatal crashes; 2 separate incidents in 1 night

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened Tuesday night, Oct. 24.

The first crash happened in the Town of Farmington shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. A vehicle was traveling east on Resort Drive at a high rate of speed, and failed to stop at the stop sign at County Highway Y, officials said. The vehicle crossed over County Highway Y and hit a structure, an unattended vehicle and a tree. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital where they died from their injuries. Nobody else was hurt in this incident.

Around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, emergency crews were dispatched in the Town of Waterloo for a crash. Officials said a vehicle was traveling south on Younker Lane at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve where Younker Lane meets with Peschel Road. The vehicle struck a tree and became fully engulfed. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office assisted at both scenes.