Jefferson County deputy recovers; squad struck on I-94

A Jefferson County sheriff's deputy has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home after an incident on I-94 on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Officials say the deputy was assisting a semi that had crashed. He was parked, with his emergency lights and seatbelt on, when his squad was struck.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office credits the deputy's wearing of a seat belt with preventing even more serious injury.

Officials reminder motorists that Wisconsin Law requires drivers to move over or slow down to provide a safety zone for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing.