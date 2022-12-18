Jefferson County crash; deputy injured on I-94 near County F
article
JEFFERSON, Wis. - A Jefferson County deputy was involved in a crash on I-94 near County F Sunday morning, Dec 18.
The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 5 a.m. The deputy was in their parked squad car, providing scene security for a tow truck operator removing a semi-truck in the median when a vehicle struck the squad car.
Officials said the deputy was injured and taken from the scene for medical care. The striking vehicle's driver was taken from the scene to receive a medical evaluation.
Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.