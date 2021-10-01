Jefferson County crash; dump truck rear-ended by semi, 1 injured

One person was seriously injured in a crash on I-94 at Highway 26 in Jefferson County near Johnson Creek on Thursday, Sept. 30. The crash involved a dump truck and a semi.

While working construction on the interstate, a dump truck was rear-ended by a semi, causing it to land on its side. The semi driver was pinned against the guard rail and suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.