Jefferson County crash; dump truck rear-ended by semi, 1 injured
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - One person was seriously injured in a crash on I-94 at Highway 26 in Jefferson County near Johnson Creek on Thursday, Sept. 30. The crash involved a dump truck and a semi.
While working construction on the interstate, a dump truck was rear-ended by a semi, causing it to land on its side. The semi driver was pinned against the guard rail and suffered serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
