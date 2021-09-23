Jefferson County COVID testing, National Guard returns

The Wisconsin National Guard will be returning to Jefferson County to help with increasing access to COVID-19 tests.

PCR tests will be available at the Jefferson County Health Department every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a National Guard news release. Online preregistration is encouraged but not required.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested, regardless of vaccination status.

The following individuals should get tested:

People who have symptoms of COVID-19

People who have had a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19

People who are fully vaccinated should get tested 3-5 days after exposure, and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result

People who are not fully vaccinated should quarantine and be tested immediately after being identified, and, if negative, tested again in 5–7 days after last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop during quarantine

People not fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine who are prioritized for expanded community screening for COVID-19

People not fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine who have been asked or referred to get testing by their school, workplace, healthcare provider, state, tribal or local health department

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and recovered, as long as they do not develop new symptoms, do not need to get tested after a known exposure to COVID-19.

