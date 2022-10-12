Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'

article

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6.

Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame.

If you have information regarding this individual, please contact Detective Sergeant Vaughn Johnson at 920-674-7311 regarding case 22-32705.