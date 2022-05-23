Jefferson child stabbed; Azael Aguirre charged in connection

article

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that left a child with four stab wounds in Jefferson. It happened at Riverfront Park on May 13. The child sustained life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.

Azael Aguirre is facing one count of physical abuse of a child - intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of Wisconsin Drive near Riverfront Park around 9 p.m. for a report of a male juvenile being stabbed. The child had been stabbed four times – and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is listed in stable condition.

The child told detectives that he and three other juveniles were at Riverside Park to fight another subject. The juveniles were waiting in a park shelter when a vehicle pulled up and approximately five subjects, including Azael Aguirre, exited the vehicle.

The child told detectives he made eye contact with one of the subjects who he knows as "AZ." The child claims that AZ, later identified as Azael Aguirre, began punching one of the three juveniles he came to the park with.

The child told detectives he was then punched by another subject and taken to the ground and eventually stabbed.

According to the complaint, Azael Aguirre admitted to punching one of the juveniles several times due to an issue they had in the past.

The Jefferson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 20-year-old Alejandro Delgado in connection with the stabbing. He is a Hispanic male, 5’05" tall and approximately 141 pounds with short dark hair. If you see this subject or know his location, please contact the Jefferson Police Department at 920-674-7707.