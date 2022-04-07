Jeb Bush talks with FOX6's Stephanie Grady
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush sat down with FOX6's Stephanie Grady Thursday, April 7, in town to speak with college students.
Bush delivered remarks at UWM at Waukesha's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, offering "his visionary understanding of current issues to share his perspective on the state of world affairs."
Complete interview with Jeb Bush
Complete interview with Jeb Bush.
