article

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee, Senator JD Vance, is scheduled to deliver remarks to the press in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

According to donaldtrump.com, JD Vance will be speaking at NMC-Wollard Inc. / Wollard International at 1:00 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her soon-to-be announced running mate are also visiting Eau Claire on the same day.