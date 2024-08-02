Vice President Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit set for Wednesday, Aug. 7

article

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting Wisconsin for a campaign event on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Harris and her running mate are expected to be in Eau Claire. The vice president has stopped in Wisconsin five other times in 2024. No other details about this latest visit have been provided.

The stop in Wisconsin is part of a five-day, battleground states tour which will run from Aug. 6 through Aug. 10. Below are the dates and locations of those visits:

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, Aug. 7 : Eau Claire, WI and Detroit, MI

Thursday, Aug. 8 : Raleigh, NC

Friday, Aug. 9 : Savannah, GA and Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, Aug. 10: Las Vegas, NV

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pete Buttigieg visit

On Wednesday, July 31, one of the names floated for Harris' vice president, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, visited Milwaukee.

He's not the favorite to get the Democratic vice president nomination, but gamblers betting on the pick rank him in the top five.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

A Politico headline earlier this week read, "‘We all realize it’s unlikely.’ But Pete Buttigieg’s VP stock is rising," and another from The Hill wrote "Buttigieg is everywhere as Harris' team weighs running mates."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Transportation Secretary joined Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, on part of the new Amtrak Borealis line at Milwaukee Intermodal Station. Republicans called the Wisconsin trip a VP audition.

Buttigieg started his day at Port Milwaukee. He highlighted some federal funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law, a $9.3 million grant announced last year.

The money is helping the DeLong Company expand its export facility, building more storage and equipment to handle more grain.