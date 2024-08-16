JD Vance Wisconsin visit; to deliver remarks at Milwaukee Police Association

article

Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will visit Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 16.

According to the campaign, Vance plans to deliver remarks at the Milwaukee Police Association centered on "crime, chains, and tragedy" across Wisconsin.

Vance was last in battleground Wisconsin on Aug. 7. He spoke to supporters in Eau Claire on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally just a few miles away.

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Milwaukee for a campaign visit on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The event will be held at Fiserv Forum, according to a source.

During Vance's Milwaukee visit, former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn joined Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and former Racine Chief of Police Art Howell for a news conference to talk about violent crime.