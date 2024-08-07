Kamala Harris, Tim Walz in Wisconsin; 1st stop together in swing state
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, will campaign in Eau Claire on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Around the same time, Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will speak just a few miles away. The dueling events shine a spotlight on battleground Wisconsin.
FOX6 News plans to stream Harris' remarks when available in this story and on FOX LOCAL. Watch a live stream of Vance's rally, when it begins, here.
