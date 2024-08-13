JD Vance to visit Milwaukee, latest stop in battleground Wisconsin

article

The Trump campaign announced Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will visit Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 16.

According to the campaign, Vance plans to deliver remarks centered on "crime, chains, and tragedy" across Wisconsin.

Vance was last in battleground Wisconsin on Aug. 7. He spoke to supporters in Eau Claire on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris held a rally just a few miles away.

According to the latest Marquette University Law School Poll of registered Wisconsin voters, released Aug. 7, Trump and Harris are in a right race in the state.

Trump leads Harris 50% to 49% among registered Wisconsin voters, but Harris leads Trump by the same margin among likely voters. The poll listed its margin of error at +/-4.6 percentage points.

Reaction

Harris for President Wisconsin Communications Director Brianna Johnson

"While Vice President Harris has helped oversee the largest drop in homicides in 50 years, JD Vance is running alongside a convicted felon who saw violent crime skyrocket when he was president and tried to overturn an election on January 6th. Vice President Harris is the only candidate who will keep our communities safe and protect our democracy."