JCC, Hunger Task Force team up for Thanksgiving drive-thru

Holidays
JCC partners with food bank this Thanksgiving

The Jewish Community Center teamed up with the Hunger Task Force to make sure no person goes hungry this Thanksgiving.

MILWAUKEE - Thanksgiving is just one week away and Wisconsinites are already picking up their food for the holiday. 

A local organization held its annual Thanksgiving distribution today. Cars lined up Thursday outside the Jewish Community Center in Milwaukee for the annual distribution of Thanksgiving meals. 

"We have about 200 Thanksgiving meals here ready to go so we have turkey, fresh produce, dairy, cooking oil and everything folks might need," said Heidi Gould.

The Jewish community food pantry -- full of volunteers packing and handing out the meals to people in the neighborhood. It's in partnership with the Hunger Task Force and Trader Joe's. 

Many people took advantage of the drive-thru -- full of Thanksgiving favorites. COVID-19 made it difficult for some families to get food. 

The organization ordered 50 more turkeys this year due to shortages and higher prices. 

"Even if folks can’t find a turkey this year, we have them here ready to go," said Gould.

Volunteers say there's also a need for fresh produce. 

Mayor Tom Barrett stopped by the distribution. He says the need for food is greater this year in particular. 

"We’re coming on the holidays and we know this has been a very very rough year and a half," said Barrett.

And with the holidays right around the corner -- the spirit of giving is in full swing. 

"We know the community, it's just getting to connect with people is my favorite part," said Gould.

The Jewish Community Center is always looking for donations or volunteers.

