Barn owl nest in Wisconsin, 1st documented in 20+ years

Rare barn owl nest located in Wisconsin for the first time in more than 20 years. / Photo Credit: Karla Bloem

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported on Thursday, Nov. 18 that a rare barn owl nest was documented in Wisconsin for the first time in more than 20 years.

The nest was spotted in September after a young barn owl fell out of a dead tree in a La Crosse resident’s backyard and was picked up by the Coulee Region Humane Society from Onalaska.

Karla Bloem, executive director of the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota visited the site to investigate. Bloem put a camera scope into the tree cavity and found a pair of barn owls and three owlets.

In early October, the young owl was returned to the nest in healthy condition. The adults and their young remained near the nest site at least through the end of the month.

Report barn owl sightings to Wisconsin eBird or by using the DNR’s rare species reporting form.

