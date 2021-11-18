This year more than 70 schools helped decorate Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square to make sure it is ready for this evening’s Holiday Lights Festival Kickoff. From animated sculptures and interactive displays to twinkling street décor Brian has the details on this year’s 6-week holiday display.

About Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival (website)

For 23 seasons, the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival has made spirits bright with its animated sculptures, interactive displays and twinkling street décor. This festive backdrop will continue to deliver oohs and aahs in a safe, socially-distanced environment. Take a stroll or a drive and experience the brilliance of more than 500,000 lights throughout downtown’s parks and streets.