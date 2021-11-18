Miller Valley Holiday Lites back in Milwaukee for 2021

article

Holiday Lites is back in the Miller Valley for 2021. Throughout December, there will be a drive-through Holiday Lites display that will allow visitors to enjoy this annual tradition while remaining socially distanced.

"Holiday Lites is a tradition that brings cheer to families throughout Milwaukee and Wisconsin, and we’re thrilled to continue it in 2021," said Kindra Loferski, manager of guest relations at the Milwaukee Brewery. "We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the show, and celebrate the season in Miller Valley."

According to a press release, the Holiday Lites show will run every night from Wednesday, December 1, through Saturday, December 25, from 6-10 p.m. The shows run every five minutes, and those attending can park on either side of the street in front of the Plank Road Brewery House, next to the Miller Inn. Visitors will be asked to remain in their cars and avoid parking or stopping in the center two lanes as to allow other traffic through. While watching the lights, guest should tune their car radios to 91.1 FM to enjoy the holiday music that accompanies the hillside show.

As another way to celebrate the season, Frederick Miller’s Chocolate Lager, traditionally a staple of Holiday Lites, will be available for purchase this year. Thirty-two ounce crowlers of the special beer will be available at shopmillerbrewing.com starting on December 1 and sold while supplies last.

Miller Brewing is partnering with Clearwing Productions on the Holiday Lites show. More information about the shows can be found by visiting millerbrewerytour.com or by calling 414-931-BEER (2337).