Javon Lewis sentenced; 12 years in Milwaukee officer-involved shooting

A Milwaukee man convicted in connection to an officer-involved shooting near 84th and Congress in June 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and another five years of extended supervision.

A Milwaukee County jury found Javon Lewis guilty on May 5 of two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – as well as a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Case details

Police were responding to a domestic violence call near 84th and Congress on June 8, 2019 when bullets started flying.

The initial call was domestic violence related and someone was being battered – and there was a gun involved.

A criminal complaint explains officers fired back at Lewis after he started shooting -- and struck him.

Court records show this was not Lewis' first run-in with the law. Back in 2001, when Lewis was just 15 years old, he admitted to shooting and killing a 38-year-old man.

No officers were injured in the 2019 incident.