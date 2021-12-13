Expand / Collapse search

Jason Aldean headlines Summerfest 1st day; June 23, 2022

Published 
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 21: In this image released on November 21, Jason Aldean performs onstage in Nashville, Tennessee for the 2021 American Music Awards broadcast on November 21, 2021. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MRC)

MILWAUKEE - Three-time Academy of Country Music "Entertainer of the Year," Jason Aldean, along with special guest Gabby Barrett, will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the first day of Summerfest on June 23, 2022, festival officials announced on Monday, Dec. 13.

Tickets for the Aldean show go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, as well as in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

Summerfest 2022 will take place over three weekends (Thursdays-Saturdays), June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, 2022. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Man critically injured in intentional crash; driver arrested
article

Man critically injured in intentional crash; driver arrested

A 34-year-old man was critically injured after police say a driver intentionally drove into a parked car as the victim hung to the side of the vehicle.

Waukesha Christmas parade Children's WI helpline served 90 families
article

Waukesha Christmas parade Children's WI helpline served 90 families

Just three weeks ago, a Christmas parade route became a crime scene. So much has happened since then, but there are scars both visible and invisible that will remain with the Waukesha community for a long time.

Pots, pans and Dutch ovens that can do it all

If you need to invest in a few new pots and pans, the experts reveal what you need in your kitchen that'll get the job done and won't break the bank.