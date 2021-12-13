Jason Aldean headlines Summerfest 1st day; June 23, 2022

article

Three-time Academy of Country Music "Entertainer of the Year," Jason Aldean, along with special guest Gabby Barrett, will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the first day of Summerfest on June 23, 2022, festival officials announced on Monday, Dec. 13.

Tickets for the Aldean show go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, as well as in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

Summerfest 2022 will take place over three weekends (Thursdays-Saturdays), June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9, 2022.

