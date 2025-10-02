January 2024 Milwaukee shooting; Gerald Baggett sentenced to prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Gerald Baggett on Thursday, Oct. 2 to four years in prison plus an additional one year of extended supervision in connection with a January 2024 shooting at Dineen Park in Milwaukee.
Baggett pleaded guilty in July to a count of attempted armed robbery. A second charge of first-degree reckless injury was dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.
Dineen Park shooting
What we know:
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Baggett went to Dineen Park on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 to smoke his "weed" – and was shot and wounded.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Officials say the victim was approached near 78th and Townsend by two men wanting to purchase some of the victim's marijuana. When the victim declined their offer, one of two men shot at the victim's vehicle – striking the victim in the back.
Shooting near 78th and Townsend, Milwaukee
Sheriff's officials said at the time, the victim would recover from the injury.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.