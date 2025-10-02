January 2024 Milwaukee shooting; Gerald Baggett sentenced to prison

article

The Brief Gerald Baggett was sentenced to four years in prison plus one year of extended supervision for a January 2024 shooting. Baggett pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery connected to a drug transaction at Dineen Park. The victim was shot in the back after declining to sell marijuana to two men.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Gerald Baggett on Thursday, Oct. 2 to four years in prison plus an additional one year of extended supervision in connection with a January 2024 shooting at Dineen Park in Milwaukee.

Baggett pleaded guilty in July to a count of attempted armed robbery. A second charge of first-degree reckless injury was dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Dineen Park shooting

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Baggett went to Dineen Park on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 to smoke his "weed" – and was shot and wounded.

Officials say the victim was approached near 78th and Townsend by two men wanting to purchase some of the victim's marijuana. When the victim declined their offer, one of two men shot at the victim's vehicle – striking the victim in the back.

Shooting near 78th and Townsend, Milwaukee

Sheriff's officials said at the time, the victim would recover from the injury.