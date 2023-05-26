Girls headed to Milwaukee missing from Janesville, Evansville

article

The Evansville Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old girls Florencia "Flo" Henthorn of Janesville and Caley "Pepper" Gant – last seen at JC McKenna Middle School Friday morning, May 26.

Police said it was reported that Henthorn and Gant are headed to Milwaukee. It's unknown how or what they are planning to do or who they would be meeting up with.

Henthorn is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a red sweatshirt and a white backpack.

Gant is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue-gray eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a black t-shirt, pink fleece pullover and a maroon backpack.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 608-757-2244 or email Officer Aaron Johnson.