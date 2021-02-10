Expand / Collapse search

Janesville college to be state's 1st community-based vaccination clinic

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers announced on Wednesday, Feb. 10 that Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) will be the site of the state's first community-based vaccination clinic.

The announcement was made during a news conference at BTC. The governor was joined by Blackhawk Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Karen Schmitt and Dan Beck, senior operations manager for AMI Expeditionary Healthcare. 

DHS selected Rock County to be the site of the first clinic currently scheduled to open Feb. 16. DHS plans on adding community sites as needed and as there is more vaccine available.

A news release earlier this week indicated AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will work closely with the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and local public health partners to support Wisconsin’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program and help expand vaccine coverage across the state. The Rock County site will open Feb. 16 and start with the ability to vaccinate up to 250 individuals daily.

If Wisconsin’s vaccine allocations increase, the community-based clinic’s goal is to provide up to 1,000 vaccinations per day.  Six to ten additional community-based vaccination sites will open across the state as needed, and as the vaccine supply allows. AMI will coordinate with local public health to meet the unique needs of each community.

