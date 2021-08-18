Expand / Collapse search

James Taylor at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

(GERMANY OUT) James Vernon Taylor (Photo by Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - James Taylor & His All-Star Band, with special guest Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, are coming to Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Dec. 2 for one intimate and memorable night.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Dog food recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D
slideshow

Dog food recalled due to elevated levels of vitamin D

A brand of dog food is being recalled due to concerns that it contains elevated levels of vitamin D, potentially causing serious health issues in canines, according to federal health officials. 

Multi-vehicle fatal crash in Jefferson County, I-94 WB closed at WIS 26
slideshow

Multi-vehicle fatal crash in Jefferson County, I-94 WB closed at WIS 26

I-94 westbound is closed from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills following a multi-vehicle fatal crash.

MPS transportation issues as students return to class

Hundreds of Milwaukee students are without a bus driver as the school year begins, a "bi-product" of the COVID pandemic, according to one bus company representative.