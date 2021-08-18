James Taylor at Fiserv Forum on Dec. 2

article
(GERMANY OUT) James Vernon Taylor (Photo by Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE - James Taylor & His All-Star Band, with special guest Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, are coming to Fiserv Forum on Thursday, Dec. 2 for one intimate and memorable night.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m. at fiservforum.com.
