James Meredith in Milwaukee: Juneteenth visit by civil rights icon

James Meredith, a living icon of the civil rights movement made a stop in Milwaukee Tuesday, June 20 for a special event commemorating Juneteenth, with a message to troops as important now as it was in the 1960s.

Meredith was the first African American admitted to the racially-segregated Ole Miss University. He was also one of the first African Americans to enlist in the U.S. military.

Meredith and his wife, Judy, visited the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee Tuesday, spreading a message of freedom and resilience following Juneteenth.

"The American dream, to me, is the ultimate accomplishment of the equality of mankind," said Meredith.

Meredith’s military roots run deep in the family.

"It's monumental to have him here," said Carl Meredith, cousin. "It's special."

James Meredith said he already completed two personal missions during the 1960s, being part of integrating a segregated school and encouraging African Americans to go to the polls and vote.

At almost 90 years old, his current mission is to spread a message about combating crime in Black communities around the country.

"Jesus Christ is the answer," said Meredith. "Jesus Christ is the only answer to our crime problem."

Carl Meredith said his cousin's sacrifices are the reason he is here.

"When I think about what he endured and what others endured for me to be able to be where I am today and achieve what I’ve achieved, I’m humbled by that," he said. "I know that I stand on their shoulders. I stand on his shoulders."