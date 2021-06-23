Jamal Jury pleads not guilty, accused of making shooting threats

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, June 23 to making terrorist threats. This, for allegedly stating he would shoot up the Molson Coors Brewery after losing an arbitration hearing to get his job back.

The accused is Jamal Jury – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Terrorist threats - public panic or fear

Computer message - threaten/injury or harm

After a Milwaukee police detective testified in Jury's preliminary hearing Wednesday, the court found probable cause in the case – and bound Jury over for trial.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 26, 2020, the defendant was suspended for statements that violated Miller Coors violence in the workplace policy. The complaint says officers "were aware that "the defendant made veiled threats about 'shooting up' Miller Coors during a workplace argument. A short time later, the defendant was escorted from the premises by Miller Coors security."

The complaint goes on to say shortly after Jury was escorted from the property, a mass shooting event occurred at the brewery. Due to the defendant's earlier statements, "he was taken into custody by Milwaukee Police and questioned regarding the mass shooting event," the complaint says. Jury was later found to have had "no involvement in the mass shooting incident." However, Miller Coors was granted a harassment injunction against the defendant.

On June 2, 2021, Milwaukee police were alerted to threats made to "shoot up" the Molson Coors facility. A detective learned the call had come in from Jamal Jury. Officials took action to secure the brewery and "certain employees that the defendant was believed to have a grudge against were escorted by security to secure locations," the complaint says.

When investigators spoke with union officials about Jury, they indicated they contacted him on June 2 "by phone to inform him that his arbitration hearing did not come out in his favor and that his termination from Molson Coors was upheld." The complaint says when Jury heard this, he "responded with words to the effect of: 'So I guess I'm out of here, fired. I got nothing to lose. What's to stop me from going down the street? I just live down the street. What's to stop me from shooting up the place?"

Jury was later located and taken into custody. A search warrant of his residence turned up a "CBC Luger 9mm brass cartridge casing with copper jacketed bullet on the window sill." Paperwork including the harassment injunction against the defendant was also located.

Jury is set to be back in court on July 26.