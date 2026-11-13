Expand / Collapse search

Jake Bauers agrees to 4-year, $58M deal with Red Sox: ESPN report

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers
Published November 13, 2026 12:28 PM CST
Published November 13, 2026 12:28 PM CST
article

Baseball: World Series: Milwaukee Brewers Jake Bauers (9) in action at bat vs Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Game 4. St. Petersburg, FL 10/27/2026 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X

Expand

The Brief

    • Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a four-year, $58 million contract, ESPN reports.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Bauers finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage. 

The Brewers win the World Series!

Big picture view:

FOX6 News shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel. Don't see the moment you're looking for? It might get posted to FOX6's Facebook Reels or TikTok!

The Source: Information in this post was provided by ESPN along with prior FOX6 News coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers. 

Milwaukee BrewersSportsMilwaukeeNews