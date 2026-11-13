Jake Bauers agrees to 4-year, $58M deal with Red Sox: ESPN report
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a four-year, $58 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.
Bauers finished second in the NL this year with a .389 on-base percentage.
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- Brewers World Series parade, rally drew 750K+ people, Milwaukee police say
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- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series parade
- WATCH: Best moments from Brewers World Series rally
- PHOTOS: Brewers World Series parade, rally
The Source: Information in this post was provided by ESPN along with prior FOX6 News coverage of the Milwaukee Brewers.