Expand / Collapse search

Washington County stolen vehicle pursuit, Milwaukee man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Washington County Sheriff's Office's Office article

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Jackson and led law enforcement on a pursuit down Interstate 41 and into Germantown on Tuesday morning, Aug. 10.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle's owner reported it stolen from a parking lot near Main Street and Glen Brooke Drive just before 8 a.m. Within minutes of getting the vehicle's description, officials spotted it driving south on I-41 near Holy Hill Road.

A Washington County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop once spotted, but the vehicle didn't stop and a pursuit began south of Lannon Road. A Wisconsin State Patrol unit and Germantown police officer also assisted.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Speeding off I-41 at County Line Road, officials said the stolen vehicle hit a pickup truck at the off-ramp stoplight. A van subsequently rolled over. 

The suspect driver continued to flee until the vehicle became disabled due to damage. At that point, he fled on foot and Germantown police took him into custody after a brief chase, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was taken to the Washington County Jail and held on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

The Jackson Police Department will likely have additional charges, as could the Germantown Police Department, as investigations continue, the sheriff's office said.

Families demand change after 2 young men killed in crash

Two 22-year-old men died Saturday afternoon in a crash near 60th and Hampton. Police say two cars were racing when they struck the victims' vehicle.

Wisconsin inmates' COVID vaccination rate nearly 70%
slideshow

Wisconsin inmates' COVID vaccination rate nearly 70%

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, nearly 70% of eligible inmates in state prisons have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Truck strikes overpass in Brookfield, driver to be issued citations
slideshow

Truck strikes overpass in Brookfield, driver to be issued citations

The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating a truck versus bridge crash that happened Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8:53 a.m. 