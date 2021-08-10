Washington County stolen vehicle pursuit, Milwaukee man arrested

article

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle in Jackson and led law enforcement on a pursuit down Interstate 41 and into Germantown on Tuesday morning, Aug. 10.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle's owner reported it stolen from a parking lot near Main Street and Glen Brooke Drive just before 8 a.m. Within minutes of getting the vehicle's description, officials spotted it driving south on I-41 near Holy Hill Road.

A Washington County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop once spotted, but the vehicle didn't stop and a pursuit began south of Lannon Road. A Wisconsin State Patrol unit and Germantown police officer also assisted.

Speeding off I-41 at County Line Road, officials said the stolen vehicle hit a pickup truck at the off-ramp stoplight. A van subsequently rolled over.

The suspect driver continued to flee until the vehicle became disabled due to damage. At that point, he fled on foot and Germantown police took him into custody after a brief chase, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect was taken to the Washington County Jail and held on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

The Jackson Police Department will likely have additional charges, as could the Germantown Police Department, as investigations continue, the sheriff's office said.