Jackson police squad car rammed, driver wanted after chase

The Jackson Police Department is looking for a driver who they alleged rammed a squad car with an SUV early Saturday morning, Nov. 12.

Police said they were called for a suspicious vehicle – described as a dark blue or black Acura RDX – when the driver accelerated toward and rammed the squad car around 3:15 a.m. on Glen Brooke Drive.

The officer was not hurt. The Acura has front driver’s side damage from the crash.

A high-speed chase followed, but was terminated in Milwaukee due to the speeds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson police at 262-677-4949; to remain anonymous, call the Washington County Law Enforcement Tip Line at 1-800-232-0594.