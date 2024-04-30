Jackson police chase, Milwaukee man arrested

article

A Milwaukee man was arrested after leading Jackson police on a pursuit Tuesday, April 30.

Officers were called about a Jeep driving the wrong way through a construction zone on State Highway 60. The vehicle was spotted on Jackson Drive, but the driver refused to pull over.

The pursuit continued until West Bend police used spike strips to stop the Jeep. Viewer video showed the SUV continue to try to get away at slow speeds with deflated tires.

The driver was identified as a 26-year-old Milwaukee man.