Jackson Jocelyn Hampel toy collection honors 7-year-old's memory

Spreading Christmas cheer is what the holidays are all about, but for a Jackson family, it's hard to do without their 7-year-old daughter. Jocelyn Hampel died after a trip to the dentist, and her family is bringing smiles to the faces of other children this holiday season in her honor.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, hundreds of toys were dropped off at the family's home in Jackson.

"I’m excited to make somebody happy," said Brooklyn Backes, who donated toys.

For Hampel's parents, there was heartache behind their smiles.

Jocelyn Hampel

"It’s devastating," said Ashley Hampel. "I relive it every day."

Jocelyn Hampel Was put under to have a tooth pulled, and something went wrong.

"She went to have her tooth pulled and she – something went wrong," said Ashley Hampel. "She went into cardiac arrest."

Dec. 19 would have been Jocelyn's birthday. In her memory, her family hosted this toy drive for the second time, donating the toys to Children's Wisconsin.

"That’s where she spent her last six days, at the hospital," said Ashley Hampel. "They helped our family so much, even with our younger kids, to help them smile. She was sick."

Jocelyn Hampel

Jocelyn's mom said Christmas was her time of year. She also loved sparkles and the color pink.

Her story reached the hearts of the Backes family from Germantown.

"Honestly, it could happen to anybody at any time, and it just truly touched me in that aspect," said Laura Backes, who donated toys.

It was clear from all the toys piling up that Jocelyn's story touched many others, as well.

"Hug your kids extra tight tonight," said Ashley Hampel. "Give them another kiss. Extra kisses."