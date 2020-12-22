Ivanka Trump helps hand out boxes of food at South Florida distribution event

First daughter Ivanka Trump helped hand out boxes of food to families in need at a South Florida church on Tuesday.

Trump put boxes of food into the trunks of recipients' cars, wishing families a "Merry Christmas" as they waited in line outside of the Miami-area church.

WSVN reports the boxes of produce, dairy and meats were bought from struggling farmers and distributed to those in need as part of the USDA's Farmers for Families program.

"Anything you name, we have it, it's a blessing," food pantry director Cassandra Sheppard told the station. "We even have diapers, so people are able to come and receive a lot of the things that they need in their families."

Volunteers, including Trump, handed out about 1,000 boxes before noon on Tuesday.