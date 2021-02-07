'It's life and death:' Waukesha's Hebron House offers shelter from cold

The cold air remains entrenched over us through the entire week ahead, the FOX6 Weather Experts said Sunday, Feb. 7, and the bitterly cold temperatures can be very dangerous, especially if you don't have a home. Officials with shelters across southeast Wisconsin are trying to help as many people as they can.

The Hebron House in Waukesha has space for about 80 people between all of their shelters, giving people a bed and safety. During this cold snap, they are opening their doors to anyone looking to stay warm.

"I don’t know where I would be," said Shani Hackett.

For nearly a month, Hackett and her children have found safety and warmth at the Hebron House.

Shani Hackett

"They’ve been giving us shelter and helping us with all of our needs and finding housing," said Hackett.

She's one of dozens temporarily living at the shelter. Amid below-zero temperatures Sunday night and expected morning wind chills around -15, she said she's grateful to be indoors.

"The staff has been really caring and they try to meet all your needs," said Hackett.

"People can die in this weather," said Maureen Atwell, executive director of the Hebron House. "It’s a matter of life and death."

Atwell helps operate three shelters and said even if the rooms are filled, people can still come inside and out of the elements.

"We’re giving them hot coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, hot soup -- anything to warm them up," said Atwell.

The shelters will house as many as they can and still keep people safe when it comes to COVID-19.

"Masks need to be worn at any place in the house," said Atwell. "We are sanitizing from top to bottom -- just non-stop sanitizing, cleaning, trying to maintain social distancing."

At a time when the need is great, they're stepping up so that everyone has warmth this winter.

"We just want to make sure people have a safe place to go," said Atwell.

Atwell said she's let law enforcement know if there is anyone in need, they are welcome.

Those in need of shelter can call 211 for help.