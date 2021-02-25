Marquette University police investigate armed robbery near 16th and Wells

article

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened near 16th and Wells on Wednesday, Feb 24. It happened around 10:10 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered a business, displayed a weapon and demanded the victim hand over money from the register. The victim gave the suspect money. The suspect left in a vehicle and was last seen traveling east on Wells Street and then north.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 21-25 years old, 5'8" tall, with shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black jeans, and a black face mask.

The suspect left the scene in a silver minivan, possibly a Dodge or Chrysler, with damage to the front passenger side and a black roof rack or runner.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to:

Advertisement