Marquette University police investigate armed robbery near 16th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened near 16th and Wells on Wednesday, Feb 24. It happened around 10:10 p.m.
Police say the suspect entered a business, displayed a weapon and demanded the victim hand over money from the register. The victim gave the suspect money. The suspect left in a vehicle and was last seen traveling east on Wells Street and then north.
The suspect is described as a male, black, 21-25 years old, 5'8" tall, with shoulder-length braids. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black jeans, and a black face mask.
The suspect left the scene in a silver minivan, possibly a Dodge or Chrysler, with damage to the front passenger side and a black roof rack or runner.
All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to:
- Always travel in pairs or groups, being aware of your surroundings at all times. Make sure someone knows when you leave and when to expect you back.
- When on campus, use the LIMO services provided by MUPD. Call (414) 288-6363 to request a LIMO.
- During evening hours watch for the LIMO with strobe lights patrolling the perimeters of campus; the driver may ask if you want a ride.
- The use of alcohol by students under age 21 is against the law and against university policy.
- If you do plan to drink, be responsible, and do so in moderation.
- When using a ride-sharing service or taxi for transportation, please take steps to ensure your safety:
- Make sure to match your driver’s name, car and license plate with the information provided through the app on your phone.
- Avoid anyone who offers a ride when it is not clear that they are directly affiliated with an established taxi or ride-sharing service.
- If you observe any suspicious behavior or fear for your safety at any time, contact MUPD at (414) 288-1911 or through one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.
- Enter MUPD’s number in your phone so you have it handy at all times.
- Download MUPD’s free safety app, EagleEye. The app features a mobile BlueLight feature that connects you directly to MUPD and sends the device’s location in real-time.
- Travel on well-lit, busy streets and avoid walking through alleys and parking lots.
- Be aware of places along your path of travel that could conceal a criminal (shrubbery, building recesses, etc.). Avoid or keep a distance from these areas whenever possible.
- Take note of suspicious vehicles, especially those that appear to be circling the block or driving unusually slow. If you observe a suspicious vehicle, relay its description and location to MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.
- If you think someone is following you, cross the street, head for a well-populated, well-lit area and contact MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.
- Do not become distracted by talking on your cell phone or listening to music through headphones at a high volume.
- If approached, give up your property.