I-43 Michigan Avenue ramp closure; what motorists should plan for

article

The I-43 northbound exit ramp to Michigan Avenue will be closed in downtown Milwaukee starting Sunday night, Nov. 26.

Crews will be repairing a section of the Michigan Avenue exit ramp's sidewall.

At some points, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said crews will also need to close the I-43 southbound ramp to I-794 eastbound – which travels underneath the Michigan Avenue exit ramp.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The ramp is scheduled to remain closed for roughly 12 days. The intermittent I-43 to I-794 closures will take place during off-peak hours, WisDOT said.

The timeline for the work is dependent on weather and subject to change.