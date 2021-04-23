MCSO: Bayside police pursuit ends in I-43 crash

article
Police pursuit ends in crash on I-43 near Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A police pursuit ended with a crash on Interstate Highway 43 Friday night, April 23.
According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Bayside police were in pursuit of the vehicle when it crashed on I-43 near Silver Spring around 8:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
