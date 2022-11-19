Interchange Food Pantry Thanksgiving giveaway: 'It means a lot'

article

Interchange Food Pantry helped hundreds of Milwaukee families receive turkeys and more on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Everyone deserves to celebrate Thanksgiving, but not everyone can. Each food box distributed included the bird and all the fixings.

"It means a lot. The fact is, it's something I didn't take into budget this year," said Barnett. "The feeling is warm, happy, kind – just knowing I'm able to provide with this meal."

"We're providing 400 families with a turkey, the trimming, and 20 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables per household," said Greg Neureuther, who runs the food pantry.

Volunteers worked together to give back, loading food into carts with care.

People putting food from the food pantry into cars

"It's controlled chaos, but it's a great day," said Neureuther. "The need is out there. It continues to increase. People are hurting."

People like Barnett are grateful for the support.

"This season means family; it means laughter, fun, love and just cherishing those moments every day," he said.

Interchange Food Pantry worked with Walmart to provide the Thanksgiving meals. There is a limit of one Thanksgiving box per household. The items include:

One turkey or ham

Cranberry sauce

Stuffing

Yams

Green beans

Cream of mushroom soup

Vegetable broth

20 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables (collard greens, sweet potatoes, potatoes, onions, oranges, and apples)

The distribution continues Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the pantry, located near Juneau and Edison.