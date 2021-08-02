Inmate escapes from Milwaukee correctional center
MILWAUKEE - Dontrell Washington escaped from the minimum-security Marshall E. Sherrer Correctional Center in Milwaukee the evening of August 1.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections notified Milwaukee Police.
Washington is described as a male, black, 5'10" tall, 149 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this individual should immediately contact law enforcement.
