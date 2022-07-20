Hunger Task Force sees increased need as food costs rise

As costs rise, Hunger Task Force said it's seeing a significant increase in people who need some extra help getting food on the table.

Through its food bank, Hunger Task Force supplies more than 50 Milwaukee-area food pantries with food and resources free of charge.

"What we have seen is a lot of people coming to ask for help for the first time," said Matt King, the organization's associate director.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Volunteers show up daily, helping others tackle the rising costs no one signed up for. Packing boxes with food for low-income seniors helps fill a rising need.

"It’s a community that looks out for each other," King said. "When people are going through tough times, they should be able to lean on others in their community to help."

Hunger Task Force

People should not be afraid to seek out help, King said, adding that an increase in FoodShare benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic can come in especially handy now.

"Inflation in particular, the rising costs of gas and rising cost of food, have been harming people in our community," he said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

More than 90,000 people in Milwaukee County are eligible for FoodShare, King said, but are not receiving it. Hunger Task Force can help.

"If people are struggling, they don’t need to struggle in silence," said King. "We have plenty of resources, plenty of help."

Hunger Task Force can help connect people to resources including food and FoodShare benefits – just head to its website.