Infant dies from blunt force trauma, Milwaukee man arrested: Police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an infant death that occurred on Monday, April 26 near 29th Street and St. Paul Avenue. It happened at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Polices say a two-month-old boy was unresponsive and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. It was determined that the cause of death was the result of blunt force trauma.

A 20-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested in connection to this incident.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.  

