Indiana cold case murder, Milwaukee man charged

A Milwaukee man has been charged in Indiana with one count of murder in connection to a 1991 cold case.

Maurice Smith, 50, was arrested Tuesday, June 21 by the FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force and the Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT). He had just been discharged from parole, authorities said.

Smith is accused in the 1991 killing of 35-year-old John Currie, who was found stabbed multiple times in his Gary, Indiana home more than 30 years ago.

The charges filed against Smith this month, authorities said, are the culmination of work by GRIT, which began re-investigating the case in 2021. Investigators re-examined the case file and identified Smith as a suspect upon DNA analysis of evidence found in and around the crime scene.

Smith is currently awaiting extradition to Lake County, Indiana.

Court records show Smith has a series of criminal convictions in Wisconsin dating back to the early 1990s.