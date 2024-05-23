Incident at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Wauwatosa, Taser deployed

article

One person had a medical emergency after that person was shocked by a police Taser at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Wauwatosa on Wednesday evening, May 22.

According to Wauwatosa police, around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to Pinelawn Cemetery to assist the Wauwatosa Fire Department.

A large group had gathered for an event at the cemetery and one of the attendees required medical attention.

After police arrived on scene, a person at the cemetery became disorderly and an electronic control device (commonly known as a Taser) was deployed to gain control of the person.

The person who was shocked by the Taser suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Wauwatosa police say it is still an active incident and more information is expected to be released.